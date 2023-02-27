Australia retail sales rebound by 1.9% in January

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

February 27, 2023 — 07:36 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales bounced strongly in January after a surprise plunge in December that owed much to changing spending habits and online sale events, suggesting consumption as a whole was holding up.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday showed retail sales rose 1.9% in January from December, when they dived 4.0%. Sales of A$35.1 billion ($23.67 billion)were 7.5% higher than a year earlier.

That topped median forecasts of a rise of 1.5%, while analyst uncertainty about the outcome was illustrated by the fact estimates ranged from -3.7% to +5.0%.

($1 = 1.4830 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

