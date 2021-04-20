Australia retail sales jump in March - preliminary data

Australian retail sales surpassed expectations in March as soaring house prices boosted consumer confidence while the re-opening of state borders allowed cashed-up households to splurge on travel again.

Sales rose 1.4% in March, from February, outpacing market forecasts for a 1% gain, preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday.

Sales of A$30.72 billion ($23.71 billion) were still up a hefty 2.3% on March last year, just when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The ABS will release the final estimate for February sales on May 10.

($1 = 1.2958 Australian dollars)

