Australia retail sales jump 3.2% m/m in July

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian retailers enjoyed another strong period of sales in July with gains in all states and territories except Victoria which is battling a second wave of novel coronavirus cases.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday reported retail sales jumped 3.2% to A$30.7 billion ($22.3 billion) in July from a month ago, and up a robust 12% year-on-year. This follows a solid 2.7% monthly rise in June.

Household goods retailing led the monthly rises in July with sales of furniture, whitegoods and electrical items remaining strong.

($1 = 1.3753 Australian dollars)

