Australia retail sales in Nov jump 2% on Black Friday boom

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in November, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday:
Seasonally adjusted
Nov
Private sector houses
8,506
Private dwellings ex-houses
5,856
Total dwelling units
14,529
Approvals were down 4.6% on a year earlier.
Forecasts for total approvals had centred on a fall of 2.0% m/m in November, a Reuters poll showed.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at http://www.abs.gov.au.
