Australia retail sales in Nov jump 2% on Black Friday boom

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in November, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday:

Seasonally adjusted

Nov

Private sector houses

8,506

Private dwellings ex-houses

5,856

Total dwelling units

14,529

Approvals were down 4.6% on a year earlier.

Forecasts for total approvals had centred on a fall of 2.0% m/m in November, a Reuters poll showed.

For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at http://www.abs.gov.au.

