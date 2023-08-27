News & Insights

Australia retail sales in July rise 0.5% m/m

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

August 27, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rebounded in July after a sharp fall the previous month, but the annual rate slowed further, a result that should not upset the outlook for interest rates as high borrowing costs work to slow consumer spending.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Monday showed nominal retail sales rose 0.5% in July from June. Analysts had looked for a rebound of 0.3% after a tumble of 0.8% in June.

Sales of A$35.4 billion were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the lowest since August 2021, and a world away from post-lockdown boom levels of 19% in mid-2022.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.