Australia retail sales in July rise 0.5% m/m

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rebounded in July after a sharp fall the previous month, but the annual rate slowed further, a result that should not upset the outlook for interest rates as high borrowing costs work to slow consumer spending.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Monday showed nominal retail sales rose 0.5% in July from June. Analysts had looked for a rebound of 0.3% after a tumble of 0.8% in June.

Sales of A$35.4 billion were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the lowest since August 2021, and a world away from post-lockdown boom levels of 19% in mid-2022.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

