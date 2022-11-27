Australia retail sales fall 0.2% in Oct, miss forecasts

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales suffered their first fall of 2022 in October as rising prices and higher interest rates finally seemed to have an impact on spending power, a surprisingly soft result that supports a slower pace of rate hikes.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Monday showed retail sales fell 0.2% in October from September to A$35.0 billion ($23.51 billion).

That was well under forecasts of a 0.5% increase, although it still left sales up 12.5% on October last year when pandemic restrictions were making shopping difficult.

($1 = 1.4888 Australian dollars)

