Australia retail sales climb 1.6% in March, cap strong quarter

Australian retail sales easily sped past forecasts for a third straight month in March as spending built a head of steam that should help it weather this week's rise in interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed retail sales jumped 1.6% in March to a record A$33.6 billion ($33.60 billion), handily topping forecasts of a 0.6% gain.

That came hot on the heels of strong gains in January and February and left sales up a stellar 9.4% on a year ago. Some of that spending would have been eaten up by surging inflation, but it still points to a solid quarter for economic growth.

