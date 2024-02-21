Australia resumes live cattle exports to Indonesia after import permit delay

CANBERRA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Wednesday that Indonesia had issued import permits for Australian live cattle and horticultural goods after a weeks-long delay that stalled shipments.

Australia is Indonesia's biggest supplier of live cattle, sending around 400,000 animals worth around $400 million to the country each year.

Australia also ships fruit, nuts, vegetables and meat to Indonesia each year worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

January was the first full month since March 1990 in which no cattle were shipped from Darwin, an export hub in northern Australia that serves Indonesia.

"Australia is pleased to see import permits for live cattle and horticulture are being issued," a spokesperson for the agriculture ministry said.

"We understand import permits for boxed beef have not yet been issued. Australia continues to monitor and engage with Indonesia to resolve the delays," the spokesperson added.

At least two livestock export vessels have already left Darwin for Indonesia, ship tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon show. Both ships had been moored outside the port for several weeks waiting to load.

Indonesia has issued permits to import around 650,000 head of Australian cattle in 2024, Troy Setter, chief executive of Consolidated Pastoral Company, a livestock producer with operations in Australia and Indonesia, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

