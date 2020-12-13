Australia rescues Alcoa Portland smelter in bid to shore up power grid

Adds comments, details of measures

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australia will step in to rescue Victoria's struggling Portland Aluminium smelter with a $76.8 million ($57.9 million) package in a bid to ease pressure on the power grid, two ministers said in a statement on Monday.

The package is aimed at keeping the Alcoa Corp-owned AA.N aluminium smelter, which consumes about 10% of Victoria's electricity demand, open longer and safeguard jobs just as the summer months put a greater burden on the state's electricity grid.

The government will underwrite up to A$76.8 million in revenue earned by the aluminium smelter when it cuts down on its load until 2025, the ministers said in joint statement.

"The government's underwriting comes at a time when Victoria has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping the grid reliable and secure is more important now than ever to support jobs, families and businesses," Education Minister Dan Tehan said.

"If Portland were to close, it would risk the reliability and security of the grid, and may lead to the early closure of one of the coal-fired generators the state relies on for much of its power."

Victoria's electricity grid has been under pressure since the Hazelwood Power station closed down in 2017.

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said the package would help avoid blackouts in the state on hot days by compensating Portland for reducing its demand on the grid.

($1 = 1.3256 Australian dollars)

