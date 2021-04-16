Australia reports first death from blood clots 'likely' linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday reported its first death from blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine after the country's regulator said a 48-year-old woman's fatality was “likely” linked to the shot.

Australia’s Vaccine Safety Investigation Group (VSIG), which held a late meetig on Friday, concluded the New South Wales woman's death was likely linked to the vaccination, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement.

"In the absence of an alternative cause for the clinical syndrome, VSIG believed that a causative link to vaccination should be assumed at this time,” the TGA said.

This was the third instance of the rare blood clots linked to the vaccine in Australia with the other two patients recovering well, the TGA added.

The 48-year-old woman died four days after receiving the vaccination.

The TGA said her case had been complicated by underlying medical conditions, including diabetes, "as well as some atypical features."

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.