Australia rejects broadband firm NBN's proposed changes to price terms

May 01, 2023 — 08:59 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday in a draft decision rejected state-owned broadband network firm NBN Co's proposal to change the undertaking that specifies rules for broadband providers to access NBN's services over the coming decades.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it was not satisfied NBN's proposed variation to its Special Access Undertaking (SAU), announced in November, would promote the long-term interests of consumers and could affect efficiency and competition.

The SAU sets the rules for broadband providers to access NBN's network over the coming decades, which can include minimum service standards and wholesale price controls, the ACCC said in its statement.

The regulator is now seeking stakeholder feedback on the draft decision as well as industry view on further changes NBN has proposed to the SAU.

