Australia regulators would look into macroprudential policy if home lending standards fell

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Australian regulators would consider tightening macroprudential policy if home lending standards declined and posed a financial stability risk, though that point had not been reached yet, a senior official at the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

"We don't think monetary policy can or should try to control asset prices," Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Chris Kent said in Sydney, responding to questions following a speech on small business finance.

"If asset prices are rising on the back of deteriorating lending standards and a rising financial risk that would be of concern to the council members so they could consider a number of different responses," he said, referring to the Council of Financial Regulators, which includes the prudential watchdog.

"We are not at the point, currently."

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tom Hogue)

