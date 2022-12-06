Australia regulator to start proceedings against SkyCity over Adelaide casino

Adds details on investigation, background

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia's financial crime regulator said on Wednesday it will start civil penalty proceedings against SkyCity Entertainment Group's SKC.NZ Adelaide casino due to alleged non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

The move follows an investigation by the regulator, Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), in June last year, after probes in other Australian states found shortcomings at casino operators Crown Resorts and Star Entertainment Group Ltd SGR.AX.

Casino operators in Australia have been dogged by damning reports of shirking anti-money laundering rules, dysfunctional governance and poor corporate culture, while COVID-19 curbs eroded their profits in the last two years.

Investigations into SkyCity found systemic failures in its approach to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, AUSTRAC said on Wednesday.

SkyCity said the regulator was yet to decide the level of penalty it intends to seek.

South Australia's gambling regulator had also started an independent review of the company's Adelaide casino in July.

