Australia regulator sues Nuix over disclosure breaches

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday it has commenced proceedings against software maker Nuix Ltd NXL.AX and its directors in the federal court over misleading prospectus forecasts for fiscal 2021 and other disclosure breaches.

