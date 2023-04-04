Australia Regulator Seeks Further Views On ANZ's Proposed Acquisition Of Suncorp Bank

(RTTNews) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC has set out its initial views for further consideration and is calling for further submissions from industry and consumers on how ANZ's A$4.9 billion proposed acquisition of Suncorp Bank may impact competition.

The ACCC said it is seeking comment on issues including the extent to which it will impact lending rates, deposit rates, fees and charges, consumer choice, service levels, and innovation.

The ACCC noted that its final decision is currently scheduled for 12 June 2023. Submissions can be made to the ACCC until 18 April 2023.

The ACCC's review so far has been focused on home loans and retail deposits, agribusiness banking and small and medium sized enterprise banking, as these are the areas where interested parties have raised the most issues. It is also considering how the proposed acquisition would affect competition in the banking sector more generally, the ACCC said in a statement.

The ACCC stated that its home loan price inquiry reports of 2018 and 2020 showed competition between the biggest four banks has been at best muted. Any acquisition of a potential rival by one of the major banks must be closely considered.

Meanwhile, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK) said Tuesday that it welcomes the detailed work the ACCC is undertaking following ANZ's application, and it will examine their preliminary views in detail and respond to the matters raised.

In July 2022, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group agreed to buy Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 billion in cash.

