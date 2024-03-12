News & Insights

Australia regulator removes NAB's $330 mln operational capital add-on requirement

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 12, 2024 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 1-2, regulator comment in paragraph 3

March 13 (Reuters) - An Australian regulator said on Wednesday it has removed the A$500-million ($330.3-million) capital add-on it had imposed on National Australia Bank NAB.AX in 2019 over problems identified in the lender's risk governance self-assessment.

The country's prudential regulator had asked Westpac Banking WBC.AX, ANZ Group ANZ.AX and NAB in 2019 to set aside an additional A$500 million each until they strengthen risk management and reimburse customers for wrongly charged fees.

"APRA is now satisfied that NAB has completed its remediation program and adequately addressed the issues," the regulator said on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.5140 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.