Australia regulator removes NAB's $330 mln operational capital add-on requirement

March 13 (Reuters) - An Australian regulator said on Wednesday it has removed the A$500-million ($330.3-million) capital add-on it had imposed on National Australia Bank NAB.AX in 2019 over problems identified in the lender's risk governance self-assessment.

The country's prudential regulator had asked Westpac Banking WBC.AX, ANZ Group ANZ.AX and NAB in 2019 to set aside an additional A$500 million each until they strengthen risk management and reimburse customers for wrongly charged fees.

"APRA is now satisfied that NAB has completed its remediation program and adequately addressed the issues," the regulator said on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.5140 Australian dollars)

