Australia regulator plans first financial system stress test next year

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - An Australian regulator said on Tuesday it was planning to launch its first financial system stress test in 2025 to sharpen response to systemic risks across the financial system.

"We are considering both the design of this new system-wide stress test and how it might be rolled out. Our expectation is that the test would involve selected large entities and be conducted in stages," Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) Chair John Lonsdale said in a speech.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

