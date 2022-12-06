Australia regulator plans civil penalty proceedings against Skycity over Adelaide casino

December 06, 2022 — 02:56 pm EST

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment SKC.NZ said on Wednesday an Australian regulator planned to start civil penalty proceedings against the casino operator's Adelaide casino due to alleged non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

