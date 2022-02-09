Australia regulator completes part of probe into Nuix IPO -company

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator will take no further action against Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX backed software maker Nuix Ltd NXL.AX over prospectus forecasts ahead of its 2020 listing, the company said on Thursday.

However, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is continuing an investigation into the company's public disclosures once it was listed, Nuix said.

ASIC had suspected Nuix of lying in its prospectus ahead of the A$953 million ($684 million) initial public offering, according to a Reuters report citing court documents. Two months later, the company posted a worse than expected half-yearly loss. Six months later, its shares fell below half their IPO price of A$5.31 a share.

Nuix said in a statement the regulator had completed its probe into the company's pre-IPO financial statements and prospectus.

Macquarie, which owns 30% of Nuix, has said it regretted the impact of the forecasts on shareholders and that it had no reason to believe the company could not meet them.

Macquarie and ASIC were not immediately available for comment.

Nuix shares rose 10% to A$1.655 in early trading, against a 0.6% gain in the broader Australian market .AXJO. Nuix shares hit a high of A$11.855 in January 2021, shortly before the profit downgrade.

($1 = 1.3931 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Byron Kaye and Richard Chang)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.