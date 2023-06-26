Australia regulator asks Medibank to set aside $167 mln after data breach

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator on Tuesday told insurer Medibank MPL.AX it would have to set aside A$250 million ($167 million) in extra capital, citing weaknesses identified in its information security after a network intrusion.

The Australian Prudential and Regulation Authority said the capital adjustment will be effective from July 1 and remain in place until an agreed remediation program is completed by Medibank to the regulator's satisfaction.

Medibank last year disclosed that a hacker stole the personal information of 9.7 million current and former customers and released the data on the dark web in one of Australia's biggest data breaches.

($1 = 1.4981 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

