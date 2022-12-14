ASX

Australia regulator asks ASX for detailed plan on exchange software replacement

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 14, 2022 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds background

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Thursday asked ASX Ltd ASX.AX for a report on the stability of its trading system following an attempt to replace the software at the stock exchange that was previously halted.

ASX's replacement of its equities clearance software was halted in November following a review of the project that led it to conclude there were "significant technology, governance, and delivery" challenges with the solution design of the project.

The Australia Securities and Investments Commission in a letter on Thursday asked the stock exchange operator to explain its plans for a three-decade-old trading platform that is widely seen as in need of upgrading.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has also put out a letter asking ASX to publicly respond to the recommendations made by its independent reviewer Accenture by June 30 next year, along with timelines.

ASX said it "will engage proactively and transparently with the regulatory agencies ... on this work".

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.