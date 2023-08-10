Australia regulator allows union to conduct protected action ballot at Chevron's LNG facilities

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's labour regulator has issued an order allowing a workers union to conduct a protected action ballot of employees over a planned strike at Chevron's CVX.N Wheatstone and Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

The Fair Work Commission in the order dated Thursday said the union can hold a protected action ballot of employees on any decisions over a industrial action.

Chevron and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX have been holding talks with unions to avert threatened strikes over pay and conditions at Australian facilities that together supply about 10% of the LNG market.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

