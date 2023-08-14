News & Insights

Australia regulator allows union to ballot workers for strike at Chevron LNG platform

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 14, 2023

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australia's labour regulator cleared the way for strike action at Chevron's CVX.N Wheatstone platform if workers vote in favour of such a step, fuelling concerns the country's exports could be cut.

The Fair Work Commission last week ruled workers at Chevron's downstream Wheatstone facility and its Gorgon facility can ballot workers for strike action.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

