Australia recommends the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to people under 50

CANBERRA, April 8 (Reuters) - Australia said on Thursday it now recommends the use of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine over that produced by AstraZeneca AZN.L. for people under the age of 50.

Europe’s drug regulator on Wednesday found a possible link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot and said it had taken into consideration all available evidence.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said that while the risk is extremely low, the country's experts have changed their advice for those at greatest risk.

Australia will continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 70.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Toby Chopra)

