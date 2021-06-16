Australia recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people over 60

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australia will recommend AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccines only for people aged 60 years and over, while Pfizer PFE.N shots will be offered to others, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday.

Australia said in early April they would recommend people under 50 should get Pfizer's vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca due to concerns over blood clots among recipients.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

