Australia raises winter grain forecasts as harvest advances

Changes headline and first paragraph, adds details in paragraphs 2-3 and 6-8

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) has raised its forecasts for the country's 2023/24 wheat, barley and canola crops, though output would be well below last season's bumper levels, it said in a report.

Drier conditions this year, linked to the onset of an El Nino weather pattern, have affected yield potential for Australia's main winter grain crops.

Winter crop yields were still anticipated to be below average due to persistent dry conditions in key northern cropping regions, but early October rainfall boosted harvest prospects in some southern zones, ABARES said.

The agency nudged up its forecast for the country's 2023/24 wheat production to 25.5 million metric tons from 25.4 million projected in September, though 37% down year-on-year.

The agency increased more sharply its estimate of this season's canola crop, to 5.5 million tons versus 5.2 million forecast previously, but the crop would be 33% below last season's.

For barley, 2023/24 output was pegged at 10.8 million tons against 10.5 million forecast in September and 24% down from 2022/23.

The winter crop harvest started earlier and is advancing faster than in recent years, ABARES said.

Late November rain slowed field work in parts of eastern Australia and likely led to a fall in grain quality in unharvested crops, it said, adding however that expected December rainfall should let farmers finish harvesting winter crops and limit the risk of quality downgrades.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sharon Singleton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.