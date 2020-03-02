Australia racks up Q4 current account surplus but virus uncertainty weighs

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - Australia boasted another current account surplus last quarter, helped by robust resource exports to Asia, though the outlook is uncertain as a rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic threatens to impede trade and economic output.

Data on Tuesday showed the current account surplus came in around A$1 billion ($653.7 million) from a downwardly revised A$6.5 billion in the three months to September and compared with forecasts for a A$2.3 billion gain.

A fall in prices for Australia's top resource exports - coal and iron ore - weighed on the quarterly outcome while services export declined to be in deficit of A$261 million.

Australia's tourism, transport and hospitality sectors have been jolted by a travel ban on China since the start of February as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

The epidemic that began in China - Australia's No.1 trading partner - is having an outsized impact Down Under with the travel ban having spillover effects on overall spending.

Worryingly, a measure of Australian consumer confidence skidded to 5-1/2 year lows last week as fears of a pandemic sparked a huge sell-off in stock markets and badly shook the economic outlook.

In response to the market carnage, Australian policymakers held an emergency call on Monday, looking to dodge the risk of a recession.

Financial futures 0#YIB: are betting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will step in by cutting its cash rate for the first time this year from an already record low of 0.75%.

Economists have also swung with as many as 17 of 40 surveyed now predicting a cut compared with just 2 respondents calling for an easing last week. AU/INT

The bank will release its rate decision at 0330 GMT on Tuesday.

Data on Wednesday is expected to show the economy expanded by a pedestrian 0.4% in the December quarter, with exports likely to add 0.1 percentage point to overall growth.

Annual economic growth is forecast to pick up to 2%.

