Australia Q4 inflation slows sharply to two-year low, bringing rate cuts nearer

January 30, 2024 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Stella Qiu and Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian consumer price inflation slowed more than expected to a two-year low in the fourth quarter, while a sharp deceleration in core inflation prompted markets to bring forward bets of rate cuts.

The price data would be a welcome relief for the Reserve Bank of Australia as it prepares to deliver its first policy decision of the year next Tuesday.

Futures 0#YIB: rallied to imply around a 64% probability of a first rate cut in June, up from 54% before the data. A quarter-point cut was now more than fully priced for August and the total easing for 2024 moved to 48 basis points, from 42 basis points. 0#RBAWATCH

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6% in the fourth quarter, under market forecasts for a 0.8% increase.

The annual pace of CPI inflation slowed to 4.1%, from 5.4%, and was well below the peak of 7.8% in December 2022.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose 0.8% in the fourth quarter, under forecasts of a 0.9% increase. The annual pace slowed to 4.2%, from 5.2%.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 eased 0.3% to $0.6585 after the data, while three year bond futures YTTc1 extended earlier gains to 96.37, the highest level in two weeks.

The central bank had expected inflation to ease to 4.5% by December and to return to its target band in late 2025. The central bank will provide updated forecasts next Tuesday

