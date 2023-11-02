News & Insights

Australia Q3 retail sales volumes rise for first time in four quarters

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

November 02, 2023 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales volumes rose for the first time in four quarters in July-September, yet sales per person still saw the largest drop on record as consumers grappled with cost of living pressures and high borrowing costs.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday showed real retail sales rose 0.2 % in the third quarter, matching analysts expectations for a gain of 0.2%-0.3%. That came after three quarters of declines.

On a per capita basis, retail volumes are down 4% compared to this time last year, the largest 12-month fall in the history of the series.

($1 = 1.5576 Australian dollars)

