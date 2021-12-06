Australia Q3 house prices jump 5%, in A$1 trillion windfall

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia's home prices surged 5% in the September quarter, lifting household wealth by A$1 trillion ($704.00 billion) in just six months and adding to potential spending power.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released on Tuesday showed residential property prices were up a lofty 21.7% on the third quarter of last year, with Sydney rising 25.4% and Melbourne 19.5%.

The estimated value of Australia's housing stock jumped A$487 billion in the third quarter alone to $9.3 trillion, a boon to the wealth of the two thirds of households that own their own home.

"The value of Australia's dwelling stock has risen by nearly A$1 trillion in the past six months," the ABS said. "By comparison, the previous increase of just over A$1 trillion took 15 months."

($1 = 1.4205 Australian dollars)

