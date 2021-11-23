Australia Q3 construction work dips 0.3%, beats forecasts

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian construction spending dipped in the third quarter as coronavirus lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne crimped activity, though the decline was not nearly as bad as feared and a recovery is underway now that most of the economy has reopened.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed construction work done fell a real 0.3% in the third quarter to A$53.93 billion ($38.94 billion), a much smaller decline than a market forecast of a 3.1% drop.

Spending on building fell 0.9%, with all the loss in the non-residential sector. Engineering work done firmed 0.4%.

($1 = 1.3850 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

