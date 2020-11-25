Australia Q3 business investment falls by more than expected

Australian business investment fell by more than expected last quarter as coronavirus lockdowns forced firms to delay purchases of equipment, but future spending plans were upgraded in a hopeful sign of recovery.

During the September quarter, investment declined 3% to A$25.85 billion ($19.04 billion), adding to a hefty 5.9% fall in the June quarter, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday.

The outcome was far worse than market forecasts for a 1.5% decline.

In a welcome sign, Australian firms seemed confident about the future, with the latest estimate for spending plans for 2020/21 at nearly A$105 billion, 6.3% higher than the previous estimate.

