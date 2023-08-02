Australia Q2 retail sales volumes drop for third qtr

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales volumes fell again in the June quarter as cost of living pressures and rising borrowing costs ate into consumer spending power, a drag on economic growth and an argument against further hikes in rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed real retail sales fell 0.5% in the second quarter to A$35.2 billion ($23.02 billion), matching analyst forecasts. That was the third straight quarter of declines, the worst run since the run-up to the global financial crisis in 2008.

($1 = 1.5291 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

