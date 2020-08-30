Australia Q2 inventories, wages decline amid first recession in 30 years

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian business inventories fell 3% in the second-quarter driven by panic buying because of coronavirus-driven lockdowns, while wages slipped amid massive job losses as the country finds itself in its first recession in three decades.

In a surprising outcome, second-quarter gross company profits jumped 15%, confounding expectations for a 7.5% decline, largely helped by government subsidies, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Monday.

Australia is facing its deepest contraction in a century as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered entire sectors of the economy between mid-March and end-May resulting in hefty job losses.

A median of 17 economists polled by Reuters last week predicted second-quarter gross domestic product, due on Wednesday, would shrink 6% from the March quarter when growth contracted by 0.3%.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

