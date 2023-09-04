News & Insights

Australia Q2 government spending rises in boost to growth

Credit: REUTERS/Sam Holmes

September 04, 2023 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian government spending jumped 1.8% in the June quarter to make a much-needed contribution to economic growth in the quarter, data showed on Tuesday, helping offset weakness in household consumption.

Spending on operational items rose 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$126.6 billion ($81.58 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises surged 8.2% to A$31.3 billion. In all, the ABS estimated total public demand added 0.5 percentage points to June-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 1.5518 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.