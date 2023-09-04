Australia Q2 government spending rises in boost to growth

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian government spending jumped 1.8% in the June quarter to make a much-needed contribution to economic growth in the quarter, data showed on Tuesday, helping offset weakness in household consumption.

Spending on operational items rose 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$126.6 billion ($81.58 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises surged 8.2% to A$31.3 billion. In all, the ABS estimated total public demand added 0.5 percentage points to June-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 1.5518 Australian dollars)

