Australia Q2 economy grows by 0.4%, slightly beats forecasts

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australia's economy expanded by more than expected in the second quarter, driven by exports and investment, while household consumption remained weak as decade-high interest rates worked to cool demand.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% in the second quarter, slightly beating forecasts of 0.3%.
Annual growth was at 2.1%, above expectations for 1.8%.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
