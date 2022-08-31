Australia Q2 business investment dips, outlook still upbeat

Australian business investment dipped in the June quarter as torrential rain and surging costs hit building work, though firms stuck with upbeat plans for spending in the year ahead.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed private capital spending eased a real 0.3% in the June quarter, from the previous quarter, missing forecasts of a 1.5% increase.

Yet firms upgraded spending plans for the year to June 2023 to a solid A$146.4 billion ($99.68 billion), up almost 12% on the previous estimate and in line with analyst expectations.

