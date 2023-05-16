News & Insights

Australia Q1 wage growth rises by 3.7%, quarterly gains missed forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

May 16, 2023 — 09:42 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian wages increased at the fastest pace in a decade in the first quarter, although quarterly gains missed forecasts, in a result that offers some solace for policymakers who worry a damaging price-wage spiral would lead to more rate hikes.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its wage price index rose 0.8% in the March quarter from the previous quarter, just under forecasts of a 0.9% increase.

Annual pay growth, however, accelerated to 3.7%, from a revised 3.4% the previous quarter, slightly beating forecasts of 3.6%.

