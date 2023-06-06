News & Insights

Australia Q1 economy grows at slowest pace in 1-1/2 years

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

June 06, 2023 — 09:36 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australia's economy grew at the weakest pace in 1-1/2 years last quarter as high prices and rising interest rates sapped consumer spending, and emerging signs suggest a further slowdown ahead amid a deceleration in global growth.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the first quarter, easing from 0.5% in the previous quarter and under forecasts of 0.3%.

Annual growth was at 2.3%, also missing forecast for 2.4%.

