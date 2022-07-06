Australia pushes for stronger disclosures in financial sector

July 6 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator said on Wednesday it would look to strengthen various disclosure obligations across the financial sector to drive greater transparency in the industry.

The development comes as regulators continue to heighten their scrutiny of the financial sector after a Royal Commission inquiry in 2018 found material shortcomings in the industry and led to an overhaul of corporate governance. (https://reut.rs/3IhSsU0)

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it had launched two consultations and sought submissions from the industry's stakeholders, and the consultation will be open till Oct. 7.

The watchdog proposed that banks, insurers, and pension funds must be mandated to disclose how remuneration arrangements for their senior executives are structured, and the role of risk in these arrangements.

Large financial institutions will also need to disclose "how they have placed a material weight on non-financial metrics (such as risk management and conduct)," the APRA said, adding that this will lead to greater transparency on executives' rewards and penalties for how they manage risk.

As part of the plan, it also proposed easing disclosure requirements for some smaller financial institutions to minimise complexity.

