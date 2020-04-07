WBC

Australia prudential regulator suspends licence applications

SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Wednesday it was temporarily suspending issuing new banking, insurance and superannuation licences for a least six months because of the uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Experience has shown that it is challenging for new entrants to succeed even under normal economic conditions, which is why APRA does not consider it prudent to license APRA-regulated entities at this time," the regulator said in a letter sent to licence applicants.

