Australia provisional retail sales up 3.3% in July

Contributor
Swati Pandey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Australian retail sales rose again in July, preliminary data showed on Friday, with gains in all states and territories except Victoria which relapsed into a lockdown last month following a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose again in July, preliminary data showed on Friday, with gains in all states and territories except Victoria which relapsed into a lockdown last month following a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday reported its preliminary estimate of retail sales rose to A$30.75 billion ($22.14 billion) in July, up a robust 12.2% on the same month last year.

This compares to an average annual rise of 2.9% in the financial year ended June 2020, the ABS said.

Household goods retailing led the monthly rises in July with turnover soaring 30% from a year ago, with sales of furniture, whitegoods and electrical items remaining strong.

($1 = 1.3891 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More