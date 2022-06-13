Australia power price caps raise risk of blackouts

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, June 14 (Reuters) - Australia's power crisis worsened on Tuesday, forcing the country's energy market operator to warn of possible blackouts as it moved to cap electricity prices across four states.

The price caps have raised the risk of blackouts on Tuesday evening in New South Wales and Queensland, as generators whose fuel costs have soared have said they would not supply as much power at the capped price, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said.

"This has contributed to forecast supply shortfalls, along with generation units being offline for planned maintenance and repairs," AEMO said in a statement.

The power crisis has been caused by a sharp drop in coal-fired generation due to outages and coal-supply problems. Coal-fired power plants normally contribute more than 60% of the market's supply but that has been cut by more than a quarter.

That has raised demand for gas-fired generation at a time when global gas prices have soared to record highs, in turn driving Australia's electricity prices up to unprecedented highs.

The electricity price caps of A$300 ($208) per megawatt hour (MWh) were automatically triggered after wholesale prices topped a price threshold set under national electricity market rules.

The market operator said it could order more generators to supply power, as it did on Monday, to avert shortfalls in the two states.

The electricity price caps imposed this week come after the market operator activated price caps on spot gas prices two weeks ago at A$40 a gigajoule, roughly quadruple the typical spot price of gas.

($1 = 1.4395 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.