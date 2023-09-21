News & Insights

Australia posts first budget surplus in 15 years as tax revenues soar

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

September 21, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

Written by banking revenue upgrades and the government lowered gross debt by A for Reuters ->

By banking revenue upgrades, the government lowered gross debt by A$87.2  billion and will avoid around A$12 billion in interest payments over the five years to 2026-27.

Chalmers said in July the budget surplus was likely to be a little over A$20 billion for the past financial year.

($1 = 1.5605 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; +61 0 427901124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.