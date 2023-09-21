Australia posts first budget surplus in 15 years as tax revenues soar

By banking revenue upgrades, the government lowered gross debt by A$87.2 billion and will avoid around A$12 billion in interest payments over the five years to 2026-27.

Chalmers said in July the budget surplus was likely to be a little over A$20 billion for the past financial year.

($1 = 1.5605 Australian dollars)

