Australia PM to visit China, taking steps to resolve wine dispute

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday he would travel to China from Nov. 4 to 7 to meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in a bid to stabilise relations between the two countries.

On the visit, the leaders will discuss cooperation in areas such as economic links, climate change and "links between our people", Albanese said in a statmement.

"I look forward to further engaging with President Xi and Premier Li in Australia's national interest," he said.

"We have agreed on the issue of wine for there to be a review of China's position on wine tariffs to be conducted over the next months," Albanese told reporters.

China announced in November 2020 it would impose anti-dumping and countervailing duties of up to 218% on most Australian wine, causing trade to collapse. The measures were part of a barrage of trade restrictions that China imposed after Australia called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

Most of the trade restrictions have been lifted since a change of government in Canberra last year. Aside from wine, China maintains barriers on imports of lobsters and meat from some abattoirs.

Before China imposed the tariffs, it was the most valuable export market for Australian winemakers. In 2019, Australia shipped wine worth around $800 million to China, its trade data show. Last year, exports were worth $11 million.

