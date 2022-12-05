Australia PM tests positive for COVID, to work from home

December 05, 2022 — 01:58 am EST

Written by John Mair for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating.

In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people.

"I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec. 12-13.

It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese's Labor Party won power at the election.

