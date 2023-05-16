Australia PM says Quad meeting will not go ahead in Sydney next week

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the Quad meeting of the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States would not go ahead in Sydney next week.

Albanese added an existing bilateral meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi may still go ahead.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

