News & Insights

US Markets

Australia PM says Quad meeting will not go ahead in Sydney next week

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

May 16, 2023 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the Quad meeting of the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States would not go ahead in Sydney next week.

Albanese added an existing bilateral meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi may still go ahead.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.