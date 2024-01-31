Australia PM expects tax cuts changes would not delay rate relief

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday he expected the changes in planned tax cuts made by his government would not delay any potential relief on interest rates by the country's central bank.

Albanese's centre-left Labor government last week reshaped personal tax policy, trimming benefits to the wealthy while giving low-income earners more breaks, in a bid to win back voters who are battling higher living costs.

Albanese, in an interview with ABC Radio, said the Reserve Bank of Australia makes independent decisions on rate cuts, but added he would "like to see any measure that takes pressure off low and middle-income earners."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney;)

