Australia PM Albanese sets Oct 14 date for Indigenous referendum

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that a referendum on whether to recognise Indigenous people in the country's constitution for the first time will be held on October 14.

