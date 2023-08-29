News & Insights

Australia PM Albanese sets Oct 14 date for Indigenous referendum

August 29, 2023 — 09:42 pm EDT

Written by Praveen Menon for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that a referendum on whether to recognise Indigenous people in the country's constitution for the first time will be held on October 14.

