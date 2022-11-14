Australia PM Albanese says to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday

Credit: REUTERS/Cindy Liu

November 14, 2022 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The two leaders are in Bali in Indonesia for a meeting of the G20 leaders.

"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese told media after arriving in Bali on Monday.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.