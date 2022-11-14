Australia PM Albanese says to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The two leaders are in Bali in Indonesia for a meeting of the G20 leaders.

"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese told media after arriving in Bali on Monday.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

